BTS announces music video premiere in Fortnite and new dance emotes

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:58s - Published
BTS announced that the dance choreography music video of their hit song “Dynamite” will debut on Fortnite.The event will launch on Sept.

25 at 8 p.m.

EST on Fortnite: Party Royale.Epic Games provided a helpful guide that walks players through how to access Party Royale.As long as you have a copy of the game downloaded, you can log-in and head over to the party area.There’s one pickle, though: Epic Games is currently in court with Apple.If all you have access to is an iOS device and you don’t already have Fortnite downloaded, you’re out of luck.The game has been removed from the Apple store for the foreseeable future.The original music video for “Dynamite” was released on Aug.

20 and, at the time of writing this article, currently has over 388 million views.Early birds can also look forward to two BTS-specific emotes released leading up to the premier


BTS is coming to Fortnite

BTS is coming to Fortnite Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage One of the biggest bands in the world is coming to one of the biggest...
The Verge - Published

Fortnite’s Party Royale to Host the World Premiere For BTS’ “Dynamite”  Choreography Version Music Video!

Fortnite’s Party Royale to Host the World Premiere For BTS’ “Dynamite”  Choreography Version Music Video! CARY, N.C. & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Epic Games announces that it has partnered...
Business Wire - Published

You’ll soon be able to dance like BTS in ‘Fortnite’

If you’re one of the millions of BTS fans, clear your schedule this Friday night. Fortnite is...
engadget - Published


