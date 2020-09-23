The Big and Small Ways the Duchess of Cambridge Honors Princess Diana All the Time
Kate Middleton never knew Princess Diana, but that doesn’t mean that she cannot honor her memory.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
A gift for the young royal: Sir David Attenborough gifts special fossil to Prince GeorgeSir David Attenborough has given Prince George a fossilised giant tooth from an extinct shark.
The Royal Scoop on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ Favorite CelebrityPeople around the world are certainly fans of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but we’re finally getting insight into who their kids are fans of! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Prince William: 'Fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose'Prince William has a renewed "sense of purpose" since becoming a dad, with environmental conservation at the top of his agenda