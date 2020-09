Former LMPD Detective Indicted in Connection to Breonna Taylor Case Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 minutes ago Former LMPD Detective Indicted in Connection to Breonna Taylor Case A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankinson on three counts of 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment. 0

