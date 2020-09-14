Breonna Taylor: One officer charged

Global  
 

A policeman has been indicted following the death of Breonna Taylor in March, but not on charges directly linked to her being shot.


One officer involving in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor has been indicted by a Kentucky grand...
A US grand jury charges one police officer over the death of a black woman in her home in Kentucky.
A Kentucky grand jury has indicted a single police officer for shooting into neighbouring apartments,...
A grand jury has indicted Louisville Police Detective Brett Hankison in the shooting death of EMT Breonna Taylor. Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Breonna Taylor was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, who entered her home while executing a no-knock warrant six months ago.

The 26-year-old's aunt says she is worried about a "cover-up" in the case of her killing by police.

