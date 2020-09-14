Breonna Taylor: One officer charged
A policeman has been indicted following the death of Breonna Taylor in March, but not on charges directly linked to her being shot.
BREAKING: Grand Jury Indicts Officer in Shooting Death of Breonna TaylorA grand jury has indicted Louisville Police Detective Brett Hankison in the shooting death of EMT Breonna Taylor. Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.
Louisville Reaches Settlement in Breonna Taylor's Wrongful Death LawsuitBreonna Taylor was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, who entered her home while executing a no-knock warrant six months ago.
Breonna Taylor family: 'Hold every officer involved accountable'The 26-year-old's aunt says she is worried about a "cover-up" in the case of her killing by police.