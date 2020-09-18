Union Minister Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid; PM Modi, others pay tributes

Minister of State Railways Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid-19 on Wednesday aged 65.

Tributes started pouring in after Angadi’s death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Angadi an “exceptional karyakarta” of the party.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Angadi a “seasoned Parliamentarian”.

Angadi was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi after getting infected.

The minister had urged those who came in his contact to get themselves tested.

Anadi was seen as an influential BJP leader from the Mumbai-Karnataka region.

