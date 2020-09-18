Global  
 

Union Minister Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid; PM Modi, others pay tributes

Union Minister Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid; PM Modi, others pay tributes

Union Minister Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid; PM Modi, others pay tributes

Minister of State Railways Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid-19 on Wednesday aged 65.

Tributes started pouring in after Angadi’s death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Angadi an “exceptional karyakarta” of the party.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Angadi a “seasoned Parliamentarian”.

Angadi was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi after getting infected.

The minister had urged those who came in his contact to get themselves tested.

Anadi was seen as an influential BJP leader from the Mumbai-Karnataka region.

Watch the full video for more details.


Suresh Angadi Indian politician

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi dies of Covid-19; first union minister to succumb to virus

 Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, becoming the first union minister to succumb to the deadly virus. The 65-year-old BJP..
Indian Railways was taking new dimensions under Suresh Angadi's leadership: Piyush Goyal

Indian Railways was taking new dimensions under Suresh Angadi's leadership: Piyush Goyal

The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to media, BJP National President, JP Nadda said, "It is really a matter of pain for all of us. His soul will rest in peace. It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadi Ji passed away today." "Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief," he added. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal added, "Words fail me at this time, he was an absolutely wonderful human being. It is a deep personal loss for me. He was elder to me and he always guided and supported me. Under his leadership, Indian Railways was taking many new dimensions."

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passes away after testing COVID-19 positive

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passes away after testing COVID-19 positive

The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he was tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolence and tweeted-'Suresh Angadi was a dedicated MP and effective minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour.' President Ram Nath Kovind also condoles death of MoS Suresh Angadi. He tweeted-'An amiable leader Suresh Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka.' Angadi was elected Member of Parliament from Karnataka's Belagavi.

Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

COVID: PM Modi suggests CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district, block level [Video]

COVID: PM Modi suggests CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district, block level

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 high burden (States/UT Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab) to review response and management. While addressing in the meeting, PM Modi said, "There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry." "I suggest CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district/block level for 7 days. We have to learn from the best practices from across the states," PM Modi added.

India struggles to contain COVID-19 crisis [Video]

India struggles to contain COVID-19 crisis

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding talks with state leaders to discuss how to combat the coronavirus as more than 83,000 new infections reported in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Laser-guided ATGM successfully test-fired, Rajnath Singh says India proud of DRDO

 The missile has been developed by Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL)..
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Medical School,Hospital and Public Medical Research University based in New Delhi,India

MoS railways Suresh Angadi passes away due to coronavirus

 Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. He was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi for Covid-19. Angadi (65) had tested positive..
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi dies of Coronavirus at AIIMS

 Suresh Angadi is the first member of the Union Cabinet to succumb to coronavirus. Member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka.
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

PM Modi condoles 'exceptional Karyakarta' Suresh Angadi's demise

 Suresh Angadi, 64, had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 11 and was initially asymptomatic. The BJP MP was later admitted to the dedicated COVID-19..
DNA

MoS railways Suresh Angadi passes away due to coronavirus

Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. He was being treated at...
IndiaTimes - Published

An exceptional worker: PM mourns Suresh Angadi

Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. He was being treated at...
IndiaTimes - Published


