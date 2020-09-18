Union Minister Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid; PM Modi, others pay tributes

The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to media, BJP National President, JP Nadda said, "It is really a matter of pain for all of us. His soul will rest in peace. It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadi Ji passed away today." "Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief," he added. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal added, "Words fail me at this time, he was an absolutely wonderful human being. It is a deep personal loss for me. He was elder to me and he always guided and supported me. Under his leadership, Indian Railways was taking many new dimensions."
The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he was tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolence and tweeted-'Suresh Angadi was a dedicated MP and effective minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour.' President Ram Nath Kovind also condoles death of MoS Suresh Angadi. He tweeted-'An amiable leader Suresh Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka.' Angadi was elected Member of Parliament from Karnataka's Belagavi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 high burden (States/UT Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab) to review response and management. While addressing in the meeting, PM Modi said, "There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry." "I suggest CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district/block level for 7 days. We have to learn from the best practices from across the states," PM Modi added.
Opposition MPs stormed the well of upper house and staged protest on September 20. TMC MP Derek O'brien approached the Dy chairman and brandished the rulebook. A scuffle also broke out between protesting MPs and RS staff over Dy Chair's microphone. The Rajya Sabha discussion was on the controversial farm laws when the fracas occurred. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his views on the ruckus in Parliament. “Whatever happened in Rajya Sabha during a debate on 2 agriculture-related bills, was saddening and highly shameful. Running the Parliament smoothly is the government's responsibility, but the Opposition's cooperation is also expected. The Opposition should perform its duty while adhering to Parliamentary protocol. This is expected from the Opposition. By planting a misconception among the common people, the farmers, there is an attempt to reap political dividends. This is not in keeping with healthy democratic tradition,” said Singh. Watch the full video for more.
Shiv Sena leader questioned Gupteshwar Pandey’s decision of taking early retirement. Pandey, former Bihar DGP, announced his early retirement on Wednesday. Raut alleges the political agenda behind Pandey’s comments during Sushant’s death case investigation by Mumbai police. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Gupteshwar Pandey "ran a political agenda and is going to be rewarded for it". Watch the full video for more details.
Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 23 commenting on former's political plunge said that the party which will make him their candidate, will not be trusted by people. He further accused him of running a political agenda with his statement over Mumbai case. Raut said, "The party which makes him a candidate, will not be trusted by the people. The agenda behind his 'rajkiya taandav' over Maharashtra is clear now. He was running a political agenda with his statements over Mumbai case and he is going to receive his reward."