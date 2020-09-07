Report: Chargers Team Doctor Accidentally Punctured Tyrod Taylor's Lung With Pain-Killer Injection Before Game
Earlier this week, reports indicated that Taylor missed the game due to complications from a pre-game pain-killing injection for his ribs.
Now, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it seems that the doctor administering the shot accidentally punctured Taylor's lung.
Katie Johnston reports.