Report: Chargers Team Doctor Accidentally Punctured Tyrod Taylor's Lung With Pain-Killer Injection Before Game

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Earlier this week, reports indicated that Taylor missed the game due to complications from a pre-game pain-killing injection for his ribs.

Now, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it seems that the doctor administering the shot accidentally punctured Taylor's lung.

Katie Johnston reports.


