Remembering Tommy DeVito, the Founding Member of the Four Seasons | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.


Tommy DeVito, Founding Member Of The Four Seasons, Dies From COVID-19 Complications

DeVito died in Las Vegas on Monday, according to his friend Alfredo Nittoli, who first posted the...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



