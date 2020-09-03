|
Remembering Tommy DeVito, the Founding Member of the Four Seasons | Billboard News
Remembering Tommy DeVito, the Founding Member of the Four Seasons | Billboard News
Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.
DeVito died in Las Vegas on Monday, according to his friend Alfredo Nittoli, who first posted the...
