Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Millie Bobby Brown Can Speak American

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Millie Bobby Brown Can Speak American
She explains.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Millie Bobby Brown Kept 'Enola Holmes' a Secret For Years!

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating the release of her new movie Enola Holmes! The 16-year-old actress...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comContactMusicIndian Express


Review: Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown is an enormously enjoyable film

Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is a spunky teenage detective whose resilience prevents her from...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •DNAContactMusic


Empowering performance

'Ironically, it's very easy for me to do an American accent just because I've done it for six years...
Bangkok Post - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Millie Bobby Brown pretend she had an American accent at her 'Stranger Things' audition [Video]

Millie Bobby Brown pretend she had an American accent at her 'Stranger Things' audition

Millie Bobby Brown pretended she had a "full American accent" at her 'Stranger Things' audition.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:16Published
Millie Bobby Brown looks at social media trends for beauty line inspiration [Video]

Millie Bobby Brown looks at social media trends for beauty line inspiration

Millie Bobby Brown checks out social media trends to get ideas for her Florence by Mills beauty range.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published
Millie's struggle with fame: Millie Bobby Brown says fame has made her anxiety worse [Video]

Millie's struggle with fame: Millie Bobby Brown says fame has made her anxiety worse

Millie Bobby Brown has confessed that her anxiety is worsened by fame. https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/millie-bobby-brown-glamour-cover-interview-2020

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:43Published