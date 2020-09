TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider TikTok is asking a federal judge to issue a preliminary junction to halt President Donald Trump's partial app ban set to take effect this weekend.

TikTok filed a request Wednesday afternoon for "preliminary injunctive relief" that would prevent the US government from implementing its ban September 27 on new downloads and software updates for existing users.