TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider TikTok is asking a federal judge to issue a preliminary junction to halt President Donald Trump's partial app ban set to take effect this weekend.

TikTok filed a request Wednesday afternoon for "preliminary injunctive relief" that would prevent the US government from implementing its ban September 27 on new downloads and software updates for existing users.

According to court documents, TikTok is also requesting an expedited hearing on its motion for an injunction in order to beat the September 27 deadline.

This story is developing...