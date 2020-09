Sir Keir blames ministers for infection rise Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 04:25s - Published 2 minutes ago Sir Keir blames ministers for infection rise New coronavirus restrictions are 'necessary' but were 'not inevitable' says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Starmer backs latest lockdown but says lessons must be learn



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the government’s new lockdown measures in northern England but says the communication has been very poor and that ministers must learn from these mistakes... Credit: ODN Duration: 01:13 Published on July 31, 2020