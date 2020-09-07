Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Angle shows protesters being detained amid Lukashenko's secret inauguration in Belarus

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Angle shows protesters being detained amid Lukashenko's secret inauguration in Belarus

Angle shows protesters being detained amid Lukashenko's secret inauguration in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took the oath of office at a secret ceremony on Wednesday in a move his opponents attributed to his desire to avoid crowds of demonstrators who have held histo

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took the oath of office at a secret ceremony on Wednesday in a move his opponents attributed to his desire to avoid crowds of demonstrators who have held historic protests against his disputed re-election.

The date of his inauguration for a sixth term had not been announced, but on Wednesday morning, the Belta state news agency broke the news that "Alexander Lukashenko has taken office as President of Belarus." This event caused spontaneous demonstrations in Minsk, where some protesters were detained, as seen in this clip from September 23.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Peaceful protesters in Minsk climb through barbed wire and over walls to get away from riot police [Video]

Peaceful protesters in Minsk climb through barbed wire and over walls to get away from riot police

Peaceful protesters in Belarus' capital of Minsk climbed over high walls and through barbed wire to get away from riot police on September 13. Footage shows protesters in a desperate attempt to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:15Published
Belarus capital sees violence escalation amid protest crackdown [Video]

Belarus capital sees violence escalation amid protest crackdown

The internet has been shut down, and police say they have detained at least 250 demonstrators, who were gathering for another protest in Minsk.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 23:53Published
Belarus protest leader detained - reports [Video]

Belarus protest leader detained - reports

Unidentified masked men detained prominent Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday morning and drove her off in a minivan, the Belarusian Tut.By media outlet cited a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published