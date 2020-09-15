Tiger King's Carole Baskin Sued For Defamation Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published 7 minutes ago Tiger King's Carole Baskin Sued For Defamation A former assistant to Carole Baskin, made famous in the Netflix docu=series "Tiger King," is suing her for defamation. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 550 KTSA Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ fame sued for defamation https://t.co/AO4z4DgsVJ 3 minutes ago KABB FOX 29 Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' fame sued for defamation https://t.co/GEMFtdzFsS 4 minutes ago Alicia RT @mynbc15: Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King,” is being sued for defamation by a… 5 minutes ago PennLive.com Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ fame sued for defamation https://t.co/8sU2lkvr5K 7 minutes ago NBC 15 News Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King,” is being sued for defam… https://t.co/ZTgjRGrNEA 7 minutes ago Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' fame sued for defamation https://t.co/CBKhikOuIO 9 minutes ago NewsChannel 12 Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King,” is being sued for defam… https://t.co/Bt0G79wmIA 12 minutes ago NBC 24 The daughters of Baskin's former husband Don Lewis are seeking more information about what happened to their father. https://t.co/WIqb3et54c 12 minutes ago