Tiger King's Carole Baskin Sued For Defamation
A former assistant to Carole Baskin, made famous in the Netflix docu=series "Tiger King," is suing her for defamation.
Katie Johnston reports.
550 KTSA Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' fame sued for defamation
The daughters of Baskin's former husband Don Lewis are seeking more information about what happened to their father.
