Powell: Congress, Fed need to 'stay with' aid

On Thursday, US stocks fell 320 points. The drop comes even as weekly jobless-claims data came in better than expected. Business Insider reports that weekly jobless claims fell by more than 30,000 from the previous week, to 860,000. Tech stocks led the decline. Investors continued to process Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments expressing uncertainty about the economic recovery. Powell also said the Fed didn't expect to raise interest rates until at least 2023.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 extended its record highs. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at this year's virtual Jackson Hole symposium. Business Insider reports that Powell outlined the central bank's overhauled strategy for controlling inflation and avoiding future crises. He also signaled that the Fed's monetary policy will remain accommodative as it seeks to stimulate the US economy. Jobless claims came in at 1 million for the week that ended on Saturday, in line with consensus estimates. Abbott Laboratories produced a COVID-19 test that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Oil prices traded lower. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 2.4%, to $42.36 per barrel.
Congress and Bhim Army workers clashed in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa on October 05. According to the police, Congress workers were protesting against Hathras case. Meanwhile, Bhim Army members went there and started sloganeering against them, leading to the clash.
The Federal Reserve is targeting above 2% inflation. Scott Minerd, Guggenheim global CIO told Bloomberg on Wednesday it is "virtually impossible" for the Fed to achieve that without creating a bubble in asset prices. "The reality is that the inefficiencies that are building up in the system." Minerd said misinformation and mistaken investments will pose a challenge to investors.
Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.
[NFA] Days after the first presidential debate, and the White House is still on the defensive about the president’s comments, or the lack thereof, over white supremacy. This report produced by Jonah Green.
This week Jon Stewart helped bring forth new legislation aimed at providing financial relief for burn pit victims. Stewart said the battle with Congress is just a continuation of his fight in getting..