Powell: Congress, Fed need to 'stay with' aid

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published
In his second trip to Capitol Hill this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that assistance from the Fed and Congress are needed to bolster the economic recovery.


