Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Full Statement: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer address

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 04:23s - Published
Full Statement: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer address

Full Statement: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer address

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions.

The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an act of God but a failure of government'.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Starmer dubs second wave a ‘failure of government’ [Video]

Starmer dubs second wave a ‘failure of government’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions. The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an act of God but a failure of government'. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published
Keir Starmer responds to PM's coronavirus statement [Video]

Keir Starmer responds to PM's coronavirus statement

Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer highlights some of the shortcomings ofthe Government including its testing system and no further updates on thefurlough scheme

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:13Published
Keir Starmer accuses prime minister over Brexit deal [Video]

Keir Starmer accuses prime minister over Brexit deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson has questions to answer over "breaking international law" by tabling legislation which would breach the Brexit divorce deal brokered with Brussels last year. The Labour Party leader accused the prime minister of either knowing what he signed and mis-selling the withdrawal agreement or not knowing what he signed which "takes us to new levels of incompetence". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published
Boris Johnson accused of being 'out of touch' over school testing shortage [Video]

Boris Johnson accused of being 'out of touch' over school testing shortage

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of being “out oftouch” with the experiences of parents with school-age children. He alsosuggested the Government had not done enough to assist struggling firms witheconomic support.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Sir Keir Starmer questions the PM on Government's test and trace scheme [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer questions the PM on Government's test and trace scheme

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer questioned why Boris Johnson said the test andtrace system has “very little or nothing” to do with the spread or thetransmission of Covid-19, after previously hailing it as a game changer. SirKeir asked in the Commons: “Both positions cannot be right – which one is itPrime Minister?” Mr Johnson replied: “It is an obvious fact of biology andepidemiology that alas this disease is transmitted by human contact or aerosolcontact.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Police step up action on people not wearing face coverings [Video]

Police step up action on people not wearing face coverings

Among the measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday, were increased fines for those not wearing a face covering. Enforcing that, and restrictions like the Rule of Six, will largely fall to police officers. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

Boris Johnson admits failure to replace Grenfell-style cladding is 'disgraceful'

 The failure to replace dangerous Grenfell-style cladding three years after the tragedy is "disgraceful", Boris Johnson has admitted. The prime minister was asked..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook will reject political ads claiming an early victory in November

 Photo by Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Facebook will reject ads from Donald Trump and Joe Biden claiming victory before the winner of the US election is..
The Verge
Zayn Malik Talks About His Love of Harry Potter [Video]

Zayn Malik Talks About His Love of Harry Potter

Zayn Malik has been sharing his affection for "Harry Potter," as he launched a new mobile video game (Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells) inspired by the wizarding series. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this

Matthew73610025

Matthew Harrison 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 RT @BBCPolitics: Join Jo Coburn for a Politics Live Special at 9am on BBC Two, with full coverage of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speec… 2 hours ago

rossaverde

Pat Oddy 🇪🇺 🕷🐟 RT @BBCNewsPR: Two #PoliticsLive special programmes today with @Jo_Coburn @BBCTwo at 9am - Labour Leader Keir Starmer’s full speech from… 2 days ago

BBCNewsPR

BBC News Press Team Two #PoliticsLive special programmes today with @Jo_Coburn @BBCTwo at 9am - Labour Leader Keir Starmer’s full spe… https://t.co/FE1WJxx3i6 2 days ago

Redpolitics

Stuart Thomson *Public Affairs* Join Jo Coburn for a Politics Live Special at 9am on BBC Two, with full coverage of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer'… https://t.co/uNsYBUETSy 2 days ago

BBCPolitics

BBC Politics Join Jo Coburn for a Politics Live Special at 9am on BBC Two, with full coverage of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer'… https://t.co/Bv7ntpSdIU 2 days ago

JoeyColeman

Joey Coleman I find UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer refreshing, he speaks in full sentences not just soundbites. Yes, it is… https://t.co/SifQ7kZqas 3 days ago

stiptop1

Sara 🕊#BLM 3.5% RT @dianne151052: @KimJohnsonMP @BorisJohnson After the last five years of people in the Labour Party working against it's leader in fact w… 4 days ago

dianne151052

Chairman Di 🌍 🕊️ 🙏#GeneralStrike @KimJohnsonMP @BorisJohnson After the last five years of people in the Labour Party working against it's leader in… https://t.co/q59dY07N3K 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Keir blames ministers for infection rise [Video]

Sir Keir blames ministers for infection rise

New coronavirus restrictions are 'necessary' but were 'not inevitable' says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:25Published
Starmer castigates PM over coronavirus handling [Video]

Starmer castigates PM over coronavirus handling

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told Sky News the government should have introduced new "support mechanism" for businesses, after the prime minister set out new coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:44Published
PM criticises opposition attack on coronavirus testing [Video]

PM criticises opposition attack on coronavirus testing

Boris Johnson has criticised opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer describing his “continual attacks” on Baroness Dido Harding as “unseemly and unjustified”. Sir Keir accused the prime minister of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:42Published