Full Statement: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer address

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions. The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an act of God but a failure of government'.
Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson has questions to answer over "breaking international law" by tabling legislation which would breach the Brexit divorce deal brokered with Brussels last year. The Labour Party leader accused the prime minister of either knowing what he signed and mis-selling the withdrawal agreement or not knowing what he signed which "takes us to new levels of incompetence".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of being “out oftouch” with the experiences of parents with school-age children. He alsosuggested the Government had not done enough to assist struggling firms witheconomic support.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer questioned why Boris Johnson said the test andtrace system has “very little or nothing” to do with the spread or thetransmission of Covid-19, after previously hailing it as a game changer. SirKeir asked in the Commons: “Both positions cannot be right – which one is itPrime Minister?” Mr Johnson replied: “It is an obvious fact of biology andepidemiology that alas this disease is transmitted by human contact or aerosolcontact.
Among the measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday, were increased fines for those not wearing a face covering. Enforcing that, and restrictions like the Rule of Six, will largely fall to police officers.
