Starmer dubs second wave a ‘failure of government’

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions.

The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an act of God but a failure of government'.

Report by Browna.

