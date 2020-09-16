Attorney General Details Completion of Investigation in Death of Breonna Taylor

Global  
 

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday announced the completion of the Special Prosecution Unit's (SPU) investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.

We just learned a jefferson county grand jury in the breonna taylor case -- calling for charges against one officer, three officers have been at the center of this investigation.

Sergeant jonathan mattingly -- detective myles cosgrove and now former detective brett hankison.

The grand jury only indicting hakinson on a charge of wanton endangerment.

The three officers were involved with l- m-p-d's interdiction unit.

They entered taylor's apartment using a battering ram while executing a no-knock warrant back in march..... but those officers were met with gunfire from taylor's boyfriend -- kenneth walker -- who also faces charges stemming from this incident.

Louisville has been preparing for this announcement all week -- parts of the city are shutdown -- businesses downtown are boarded up.

A city-wide curfew is in place starting at 9 tonight until 6:30 in the morning -- that will last until the end of the week.

We have a crew in louisville following all of these breaking developments..... in just a few minutes -- we are expected to hear from attorney general




