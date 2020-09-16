Attorney General Details Completion of Investigation in Death of Breonna Taylor

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday announced the completion of the Special Prosecution Unit's (SPU) investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.

Daniel cameron.

We just learned a jefferson county grand jury in the breonna taylor case -- calling for charges against one officer, three officers have been at the center of this investigation.

Sergeant jonathan mattingly -- detective myles cosgrove and now former detective brett hankison.

The grand jury only indicting hakinson on a charge of wanton endangerment.

The three officers were involved with l- m-p-d's interdiction unit.

They entered taylor's apartment using a battering ram while executing a no-knock warrant back in march..... but those officers were met with gunfire from taylor's boyfriend -- kenneth walker -- who also faces charges stemming from this incident.

Louisville has been preparing for this announcement all week -- parts of the city are shutdown -- businesses downtown are boarded up.

A city-wide curfew is in place starting at 9 tonight until 6:30 in the morning -- that will last until the end of the week.

We have a crew in louisville following all of these breaking developments..... in just a few minutes -- we are expected to hear from attorney general