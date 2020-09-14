Global  
 

What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin

Former national security adviser H.R.

McMaster says he wishes President Donald Trump would recognize one thing.

Namely, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not Trump's friend.

McMaster's comments came a day after addressing efforts from Trump and GOP leaders in Congress to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

According to Business Insider, McMaster told CNN that such efforts benefited Putin's agenda.


