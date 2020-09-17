Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New proposed bill to curb 'presidential abuses'

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published
New proposed bill to curb 'presidential abuses'

New proposed bill to curb 'presidential abuses'

This morning, house democrats unveiled a sweeping bill to curb 'presidential abuses'.

It's a pitch to voters, as they try to defeat president trump, capture the senate from republicans and keep their house majority.

UNVEILED A SWEEPING BILL TOCURB 'PRESIDENTIAL ABUSES'.IT'S A PITCH TO VOTERS - - ASTHEY TRY TO DEFEAT PRESIDENTTRUMP, CAPTURE THE SENATE FROMREPUBLICANS AND KEEP THEIRHOUSE MAJORITY.THE BILL- -AMONG OTHER THINGS-- THE BILL- -AMONG OTHERTHINGS- - WOULD INCLUDELIMITING THE PRESIDENT'S PARDONPOWER AND BETTER PROTECTINGINDEPENDENT AG




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bill Clinton: 'Superficially Hypocritical' Supreme Court Push [Video]

Bill Clinton: 'Superficially Hypocritical' Supreme Court Push

Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday it is "superficially hypocritical" for President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to push to put a new justice on the Supreme Court before..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Lev Parnas Faces Felony Charges. Again. [Video]

Lev Parnas Faces Felony Charges. Again.

Once again, Lev Parnas is facing federal charges. This time, Newser reports it's for allegedly defrauding investors with his company Fraud Guarantee. We couldn't say it better ourselves—the behavior..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published