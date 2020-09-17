Hunter Biden received $3.5M wire transfer from Russian billionaire: Senate report
GOP Senators Release Controversial Biden-Ukraine ReportA pair of Senate Republicans released a politically charged report on their investigations into Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his dealings in Ukraine.
Biden blasts Trump's Supreme Court plan[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald..
Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -WrayFBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections with a steady stream of misinformation aimed at Democrat Joe Biden as well as sapping..