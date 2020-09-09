Jharkhand govt will go to SC: Hemant Soren on HC order on teachers' recruitment

Farmers in Jharkhand's Ranchi are in a full support of agriculture reform bills passed by the central government. According to them it's an important move for their benefits. While speaking to ANI, one of the farmers said, "PM Modi did well for the farmers. Through this bill, we will get our cost and we are free to sell our produces in any market." "PM Modi is fulfilling the promises and it will benefit the farmers," another farmer said to ANI. So far, Rajya Sabha passed two of the three agriculture reform bills.
The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren commented over High Court verdict where it cancelled the process of recruitment to 17, 572 posts of high school teachers in the 13 reserved districts. CM Hemant Soren blamed previous Raghubar Das government over the issue. "Previous government should be questioned in the matter. Today court cancelled the process of recruitment of 17, 572 posts high school teachers. What will happened to their future? School teachers should have protest in front their residence (minister of previous government),"said Hemant Soren. "We will think on the matter and tried to find a way,"Hemant Soren added.
State police clashed with contractual police personnel protesting in Ranchi. Police baton-charged contractual personnel protesting over regularization of jobs. Protests have been happening in various parts of the state for last six days. Police had to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd gathering near cm residence. Protesters broke barricading and pelted stones at the state police. Jharkhand cm Hemant Soren said the matter will be investigated. "We are affirmative regarding assistant police personnel. We still have to investigate why personnel were lathi-charged. Assistant police can keep their demands in a democracy. Government will not compromise on any illegal steps," Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, said.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 09 reacted on National Green Tribunal imposing fine of crores of rupees on Jharkhand court and Vidhan Sabha Bhawan. CM Soren said that the Chief Minister Office didn't receive any document regarding the fine and the state government doesn't encourage any wrongdoing. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed heavy fines on the newly constructed High Court building and the Vidhan Sabha building in Jharkhand. The NGT has spoken of the construction of the High Court and the Assembly building without environmental approval. On this basis, a fine of Rs 66 crore has been imposed on the High Court building and Rs 47 crore on the Vidhan Sabha building.
