Jharkhand govt will go to SC: Hemant Soren on HC order on teachers' recruitment

Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, on September 23 said that the state government will go to Supreme Court after the High Court rejected teachers' recruitment process in the state.

Earlier, the Jharkhand HC cancelled the process of recruitment to around 17,572 posts of high school teachers in the 13 reserved districts in the state.