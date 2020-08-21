Metal Gear Solid is rumored to get a PS5 remake

According to RedGamingTech, Metal Gear Solid might come back with an HD remake



Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Rushed Video Games That Are Actually Great



A rushed game isn't always a bad game! For this list, we’ll be looking at those great games that survived a rushed development cycle. . Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:27 Published 6 days ago The Video Game With The Biggest Cut Content



Welcome to MojoPlays, and today we’re talking about the Game With the Biggest Cut Content, which is none other than “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.” Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 07:57 Published 2 weeks ago Top 20 Disturbing Game Over Screens



As if the failing at these video games wasn’t bad enough, they had to go ahead and add some trauma? For this list, we're looking at Game Over screens that chilled us to the bone and stuck with us.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 15:08 Published on August 21, 2020