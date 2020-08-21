|
|
|
Metal Gear Solid is rumored to get a PS5 remake
Video Credit: In The Know Gaming - Duration: 00:45s - Published
According to RedGamingTech, Metal Gear Solid might come back with an HD remake
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
The Video Game With The Biggest Cut Content
Welcome to MojoPlays, and today we’re talking about the Game With the Biggest Cut Content, which is none other than “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.”
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 07:57Published
|
Top 20 Disturbing Game Over Screens
As if the failing at these video games wasn’t bad enough, they had to go ahead and add some trauma? For this list, we're looking at Game Over screens that chilled us to the bone and stuck with us..
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 15:08Published
|