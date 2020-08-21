Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Metal Gear Solid is rumored to get a PS5 remake

Video Credit: In The Know Gaming - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Metal Gear Solid is rumored to get a PS5 remake
According to RedGamingTech, Metal Gear Solid might come back with an HD remake

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Rushed Video Games That Are Actually Great [Video]

Top 10 Rushed Video Games That Are Actually Great

A rushed game isn't always a bad game! For this list, we’ll be looking at those great games that survived a rushed development cycle. .

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:27Published
The Video Game With The Biggest Cut Content [Video]

The Video Game With The Biggest Cut Content

Welcome to MojoPlays, and today we’re talking about the Game With the Biggest Cut Content, which is none other than “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.”

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:57Published
Top 20 Disturbing Game Over Screens [Video]

Top 20 Disturbing Game Over Screens

As if the failing at these video games wasn’t bad enough, they had to go ahead and add some trauma? For this list, we're looking at Game Over screens that chilled us to the bone and stuck with us..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 15:08Published