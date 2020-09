Havertz hungry for more goals after hat-trick Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:49s - Published 4 minutes ago Havertz hungry for more goals after hat-trick Chelsea's midfielder Kai Havertz says he is hungry for more goals with his new club after scoring a hat-trick against Barnsley in Wednesday's 6-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this