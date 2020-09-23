Global  
 

Chicago Bears Great Gale Sayers Dies

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:29s
Chicago Bears Great Gale Sayers Dies

Chicago Bears Great Gale Sayers Dies

The NFL lost a legend Wednesday, both on and off the field.

CBS2's Otis Livingston reports on the passing of Chicago Bears great Gale Sayers.


NFL great Gale Sayers, whose story of friendship and race told in movie 'Brian's Song', dies at 77

Hall of Famer Gale Sayers, who made his mark as one of the NFL's best all-purpose running backs and...
CBC.ca

Famed Chicago Bears RB Gale Sayers Dies

Hall of Fame says Bears RB Gale Sayers, whose friendship with teammate with cancer was recounted in...
Newsmax


maryler2

maryler RT @ChicagoBears: It is with great sadness the Chicago Bears mourn the loss of Bears Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers. Sayers amplifie… 45 seconds ago

TrackmanEd

TrackmanEd RT @CamWorrell: RIP to one of the great Chicago Bears Gale Sayers. https://t.co/zuivDId7aI 1 minute ago

spaatup

SPAATup @spaatup would like to take the time to honor the great Gale Sayers, who played running back for the Chicago Bears.… https://t.co/MG3oDvq2kQ 4 minutes ago


Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall Of Fame Running Back, Dead At 77 [Video]

Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall Of Fame Running Back, Dead At 77

Gale Sayers will always be remembered as one of the most electrifying players in NFL history, after a legendary career with the Chicago Bears. He has died at age 77.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:39
Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend, Dies At 77 [Video]

Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend, Dies At 77

Legendary Bear Gale Sayers, one of the most electrifying running backs and kick returners in NFL history, has died at the age of 77. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:43