Chicago Bears Great Gale Sayers Dies
Chicago Bears Great Gale Sayers Dies
The NFL lost a legend Wednesday, both on and off the field.
CBS2's Otis Livingston reports on the passing of Chicago Bears great Gale Sayers.
