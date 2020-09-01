Video Credit: WKTV - Published 6 days ago

After months of company shutdowns across the world, the supply for some products is still delayed.

Businesses working to keep up with demand

Have been demanding.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us how those delays are affecting local businesses.

Here at joe tahan's furniture the showroom floor is filled with new products, but that's mostly due to early planning.

Al tahan ordered extra inventory back in march, anticipating an uptick in consumer demands.

That uptick is now exceeding his expectations.

None sot: al tahan, president joe tahan's furniture there is more demand faster than it can be made, and after the shutdown it took time for factories to gear back up, and not just get back up to regular speed, but to get up to today's demand which is higher than normal.

Nat sot: it looks like we could have it within the next 4 weeks as opposed to the 6-8&.

One of the setbacks for stores like tahan's is deliveries, but the good news is the supply for furniture is getting back on track.

Sot: al tahan, president joe tahan's furniture the demand came out of the gate 100%.

So that put them behind a little bit.

Now they've got their factories up to 100%, and some are 130-150%, so they're catching up.

Appliance stores have an entirely different obstacle.

Manufacturers who rely on oversees parts aren't able to keep up with demand.

Sot: kirk tupaj one of the appliances that's been more difficult to get your hands on is freezers, and the demand is likely being fueled by covid.

Sot: david morehouse, co-owner morehouse appliances in march it was a fact that people didn't want to go to grocery stores as often.

In my opinion, that's what we would see.

They'd want to stock up and go to the grocery store once a month instead of once a week.

David morehouse says during some hot summers there was a huge demand for air conditioners, but he's never seen anything that even comes close to this.

Sot: david morehouse, co-owner morehouse appliances we're definitely seeing improvements.

The manufactures are working on some of the problems that they currently have with being able to provide product quickly, but it's a work in progress and we anticipate this continuing through the balance of this year.

While retail has been strong, these businesses are relying on their customer's patience to get them through the pandemic.

While retail has been strong, these businesses are relying on their customer's patience to get them through the pandemic.

In new hartford, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for