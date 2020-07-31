Possible Vaccine Coming From Fauci Testimony

Patrice O' Hamilton @CP24 Does @fordnation know that public trust level hovers around zero? Every human I see indoors is masked, dista… https://t.co/Mce7eW9w4I 1 day ago

Ann McC RT @WesternHSCTrust: Flu season is coming. Alacoque from our Occupational Health Dept is encouraging staff to protect themselves, patients… 1 day ago

Peter @erikhagar @FinancialJuice We saw this coming from a mile away. By late October, he'll not only declare the vaccin… https://t.co/BbCSUQHJeA 2 days ago

Armenians For Trump 🇦🇲 🇺🇸 |Text TRUMP to 88022 @BW a vaccine is dangerous only comes from the fact that Bill Gates cannot stand President Trump coming out as a wi… https://t.co/ZSHZKHOKvt 6 days ago

Western Trust Flu season is coming. Alacoque from our Occupational Health Dept is encouraging staff to protect themselves, patien… https://t.co/B31vCTQ8kR 6 days ago

otto kurect📈 @briantylercohen Too bad for Joe, the data coming in from the vaccine trials is quite promising. Read the actual p… https://t.co/vyhgRN5oYW 1 week ago

Christine M 🌊 @Barkiologist @gsppearl Yep the vaccine really scares me. For all we know it could be coming from Putin in a final… https://t.co/jt8wAlaN3O 1 week ago