KC pastors 'shocked' with Breonna Taylor verdict Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:33s - Published 4 minutes ago KC pastors 'shocked' with Breonna Taylor verdict Kansas City metro pastors react to the verdict regarding the death of Breonna Taylor. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ITS INVESTIGATION OFPOTENTIAL VIOLATIONS OFFEDERAL LAW IN THISCASE.HERE IN KANSAS CITY --PEOPLE HAVE ECHOEDTHE MESSAGE OF SAYHER NAME -- DEMANDINGJUSTICE FOR BREONNATAYLOR'S DEATH.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGTALKED TO FAITH LEADERS-- WHO GATHEREDSHORTLY AFTER THEVERDICT WASANNOUNCED.DISAPPOINTMENTSHOCKEDPAINFUL ARE JUSTSOME OF THE WORDS THELOCAL FAITH COMMUNITYDESCRIBE THIS BREONNATAYLOR VERDICTAS THEY COMFORTED ONEANOTHER HERE AT THESPIRIT OF FREEDOMFOUNTAINTHE PASTORS ARECONCERNED WITH THELOW LEVEL FELONY ONEOF THE THREE OFFICERSWAS CHARGEDWITHAND CALL IT A SLAPON THE WRIST AND SJUSTICE WAS NOT SERVEDTODAY.WHILE THIS IS NATIONALCASETHEY POINT TOMANY OTHER FAMILIESHERE IN KANSAS CITY WHOARE ALSO WANTINGJUSTICE.Emanuel Cleaver IIJust shows that there is nojustice for Breonna Taylor andof course this case was muchbigger than Brianna Taylor itgoes for all those unnamedAfrican Americans who havebeen harassed and brutalizedby police.Ron Lindsay concord fortress ohope churchWe're not just saddened butwe are filled with rightnessindignation the fact that thepolice can literally do whthey want and then partnerwith governmental agencies tosee such an atrocity come outnot only to Breonna Taylor butto many in our country isabsolutely appalling.TO VOICE SOME OF THEFRUSTRATIONS THERE'S APROTEST PLANNING ATKCPD'S HEADQUARTERS AT6PM.REPORTING IN KANSASCITYNICK STARL





