Uh-Oh: Non-Profit Org Finds 70% Of Chinese Imported N95 Masks Don't Do The Job

A new report reveals two-thirds of imported respirator masks from China into the US failed to meet safety standards.

According to Business Insider, the report was produced by ECRI, an independent nonprofit organization that monitors the safety and quality of healthcare equipment.

After testing nearly 200 KN95 masks from 15 different manufacturers, ECRI found a significant majority filtered out fewer than 95 percent of particles.