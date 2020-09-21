Uh-Oh: Non-Profit Org Finds 70% Of Chinese Imported N95 Masks Don't Do The Job

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Dr. Anthony Fauci went head to head on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the issue of 'herd immunity' and the COVID-19 pandemic. Business Insider reports that Paul argued that the 210,000 Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus had nothing to do with public health. Instead, Business Insider reports he argued that the same number of Americans would've died of COVID-19 even if states hadn't enforced any shutdown measures.
With record low-interest mortgage rates and a collective pandemic-driven desire to get out of town, many people are seriously considering buying a second home. According to Business Insider, financial planners say there are three things that potential buyers should think about before taking the plunge. Business Insider reports that first, you need to have your own financial house in order. Be on track for retirement, and have absolutely zero high-interest debt.
Business Insider reports that Jack Ma's Ant Group is looking to raise its funding target to $35 billion through its initial-public-offering. Ant is Alibaba's fintech arm and China's dominant mobile-payments service. Ant raised its valuation to $250 billion from $225 billion. Previously, the company expected to raise $30 billion. When Ant goes public, its listing will likely be the largest IPO in the world.