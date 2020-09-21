Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uh-Oh: Non-Profit Org Finds 70% Of Chinese Imported N95 Masks Don't Do The Job

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Uh-Oh: Non-Profit Org Finds 70% Of Chinese Imported N95 Masks Don't Do The Job

Uh-Oh: Non-Profit Org Finds 70% Of Chinese Imported N95 Masks Don't Do The Job

A new report reveals two-thirds of imported respirator masks from China into the US failed to meet safety standards.

According to Business Insider, the report was produced by ECRI, an independent nonprofit organization that monitors the safety and quality of healthcare equipment.

After testing nearly 200 KN95 masks from 15 different manufacturers, ECRI found a significant majority filtered out fewer than 95 percent of particles.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

ECRI Institute ECRI Institute organization


Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.

Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It [Video]

Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Dr. Anthony Fauci went head to head on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the issue of 'herd immunity' and the COVID-19 pandemic. Business Insider reports that Paul argued that the 210,000 Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus had nothing to do with public health. Instead, Business Insider reports he argued that the same number of Americans would've died of COVID-19 even if states hadn't enforced any shutdown measures.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Amazon's Dominance Under Threat: Walmart, Instacart [Video]

Amazon's Dominance Under Threat: Walmart, Instacart

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 22. I'm Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected] Today's news: Walmart and Instacart chip away at Amazon's ad dominance, Quibi mulls a sale, and Suzy raises $34 million.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Financial Planners Reveal What To Consider Before Buying A Second Home [Video]

Financial Planners Reveal What To Consider Before Buying A Second Home

With record low-interest mortgage rates and a collective pandemic-driven desire to get out of town, many people are seriously considering buying a second home. According to Business Insider, financial planners say there are three things that potential buyers should think about before taking the plunge. Business Insider reports that first, you need to have your own financial house in order. Be on track for retirement, and have absolutely zero high-interest debt.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Jack Ma's Ant Group Putting Together Largest IPO In History [Video]

Jack Ma's Ant Group Putting Together Largest IPO In History

Business Insider reports that Jack Ma's Ant Group is looking to raise its funding target to $35 billion through its initial-public-offering. Ant is Alibaba's fintech arm and China's dominant mobile-payments service. Ant raised its valuation to $250 billion from $225 billion. Previously, the company expected to raise $30 billion. When Ant goes public, its listing will likely be the largest IPO in the world.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:24Published

Tweets about this