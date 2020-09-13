Whale Rescue Operation Underway
A whale rescue operation is underway after a reported 300 deaths in the coast of Tasmania.
Dusanka sivcevic RT @ElasmoBro: #BREAKING
Groundhog day. These #shark nets went back in the water 2 weeks ago after being removed for #whaletail migration s… 3 days ago
Mysterylady Fuck off the shark nets and there will be no longer animals/mammals getting caught up in these death traps in the o… https://t.co/AUrurtBfqh 5 days ago
