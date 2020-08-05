Fire Chief and Division Chief put on leave for issuing falsified CPR certification

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:05s - Published 1 week ago

LOUISVILLE IS RESPONDING.

A FULLHOUR OF COVERAGE ON WFTX BEGINSRIGHT NOW.THE CHIEF AND A DIVISION CHIEFAT THE SANIBEL FIRE DEPARTMENTARE ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE.THEY’RE ACCUSED OF GIVING OUT AC-P-R CERTIFICATION CARD TO APERSON WHO DIDN’T TAKE THECLASS.

I’M PATRICK NOLAN.AND I’M JANE MONREAL.FOX 4 ROB MANCH EXPLAINS FROMOUTSIDE THE SANIBEL FIREDEPARTMENT.(02-07)(35-40)The Fire and Rescue Board votedunanimously this morning to putboth Fire Chief Matthew Scottand Division Chief Tim Barretton leave when they learned aboutthe accusations.But I had the chance to speakwith a professional CPRinstructor who tells me, this isjust the most recent case she’sheard about.PKG:Rhonda, CPR Instructor: "Ithappens a lot.

I wish I knewwhy."(5s)Rhonda teaches CPR classes atFlexible Classes on Demand inCape Coral.She didn’t want her last namepublished because it’sprotected.She says, in almost every one ofher lessons, there’s a studentwho has been through afraudulent class.Rhonda, CPR Instructor: "They’llhand me a card, a realcertification card, and theydon’t even know how to do acompression."(8s)At the Sanibel Fire Department,Division Chief Tim Barrett isthe certified CPR instructor,but he and Chief Scott areaccused of giving out afraudulent certification, or atleast allowing it to happen.Rhonda, CPR Instructor:"Honestly, I’ve not heardanything about a fire departmentaround here ever doing that inthis area."(5s)Both Scott and Barrett arefacing potential disciplinaryaction if fofound guilty, whichwhy the board attorneyrecommended they be put onleave.James Linn, Sanibel Fire andRescue Board Attorney: "Placethe two employees, Chief Scottand Division Chief Barrett, onadministrative leave, with pay,pending the outcome of theinvestigation and action by theboard."(12s)Rhonda says, it’s importantpeople are trained to do CPRproperly.With equipment like AED’s andmannequins, because CPR is aboutlife or death.Rhonda, CPR Instructor: "Whenyou take a short cut on saving alife, you’re involvinginsurance, Medicare, Medicaid.This is patient care, this ishuge, this is for our licenses.It’s a professional standard."TAG:Linn says the investigationshould be complete before theFire and Rescue Board’s nextmeeting in October, whe