North Palm Beach bridge renamed to honor fallen soldiers and their families

A North Palm Beach bridge has been renamed to honor fallen soldiers and their families.

OF VETERANS WHO DIED IN THLINE OF DUTY.THIS MORNING SEVERAL LOCAL ANDSTATE LEADERS JOINED INSOLIDARITY FOR A SPECIALDEDICATION CEREMONY TO UNVEILWHAT IS NOW CALLED THE 'GOLDSTAR FAMILY' MEMORIAL BRIDGE.THE BRIDGE IS LOCATED IN NORTHPALM BEACH-- ALONG JACKNICKLAUS DRIVE INSIDEMACARTHUR STATE PARK.

THE NEWMEMORIAL SITE HAS BEEN NAMEDAFTER CAPTAIN JOSEPH BURKSON.HE IS A UNITED STATES ARMYRANGER WHO WAS KILLED INVIETNAM IN 1972.

HIS DAUGHTERLAUREN, WAS JUST 10 MONTHS OAT THE TIME.

SHE HAS SINCEMADE IT HER LIFEENSURE FALLEN SOLDIERS ARE NOTFORGOTTEN.LAUREN BURKSON//PRESIDENT PBCGOLD STAR FAMILIES SOT 19SECONDS“THESE PEOPLE DIED FORALL OF US THESE PEOPLE DIDNCARE WHERE YOU CAME FROM HOWMUCH MONEY YOU HAD WHAT COLORYOU ARE WHAT RELIGION YOU AREIT WAS FOR ALL OF US AND THATSELFLESS ACT IS HOW WE HAVEOUR WAY OF LIFE EVERYBODY ISFREE BECAUSE OF THE PEOPLE WHOPAID THE ULTIMATE SACRIFIC”THE MEMORIAL BRIDGE IS TFIRST OF ITS KIND IN SOUTHFLORIDA AND THE SECOND IN THESTATUNIV