Thom Yorke has reportedly married Dajana Roncione in Italy Bang Media - Duration: 01:07s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:07s - Published Thom Yorke has reportedly married Dajana Roncione in Italy Thom Yorke and Dajana Roncione have tied the knot in Sicily, Italy, three years after they began dating in 2017. 0

