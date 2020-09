Burrell: No regrets over Super League Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 days ago Burrell: No regrets over Super League Luther Burrell says he has no regrets about his move to Super League after making just eight appearances for Warrington - before returning to rugby union with Newcastle Falcons. 0

