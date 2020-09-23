Global  
 

Johnson & Johnson Begins Late-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Coronavirus deaths have surpassed 206,000 in the U.S as the world awaits a vaccine.

Business Inisder reports that Johnson & Johnson has started a late-stage trial for its coronavirus vaccine.

The 60,000-person trial will be conducted to test the safety and efficacy of the experimental vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson is one of a number of pharmaceutical companies testing vaccines for the deadly virus.

The U.S.


