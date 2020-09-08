Global  
 

Trump campaign efforts in MN

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Trump campaign efforts in MN
Pushing to turn the state red

Winds: s 3?

"*6 mph we are less than 50 days out from the election.

You may have noticed a big effort to turn minnesota red in november.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with someone from trump's campaign this afternoon and joins us now.xxx it's clear president trump is investing a lot of time and resources in minnesota ahead of the election... the latest c?

"*b?

"*s battleground tracke shows joe biden in the lead against donald trump in the 2020 presidential race.

The c?

"*b?

"*s news polling and analysis pro?

"* jects biden has 279 electoral votes.

270 electoral votes are needed to win the 2020 presidential election.

The trump campaign thinks minnesota is in reach, especially since they were so close four years the primary driver i believe of most voters when they make this critical decision into november, is going to be which candidate can deliver the most prosperity to me and to this country over the next four years.

And i think the current economic renaissance that's unfolding in our country will compel most of those voters into our camp and they will decide to effectively rehire donald trump as the ceo of our great country vice president mike pence is visiting minnesota tomorrow... where he will participate in a "cops for trump" listening thanks calyn.

We're learning ivanka trump will visit winona this friday.///




