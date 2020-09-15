Global  
 

Bolts want big hits to continue in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Video Credit: ABC Action News
Lightning holds off late Dallas Stars rally in Game 2 win [Video]

Lightning holds off late Dallas Stars rally in Game 2 win

The Lightning avoided what could have been a disappointing collapse in Tampa Bay's 3-2 win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Credit: ABC Action News
Bolts start Stanley Final series [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News

Dallas Stars top Tampa Bay Lightning for 1-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final

 Dallas' Joel Hanley, Jamie Oleksiak and Joel Kiviranta scored in the first two periods and the Stars survived the Lightning's third-period surge.
USATODAY.com

Fans thrilled after Bolts survive in Game 2 [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News
Bolts face Islanders for Game 5 [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News

Pep rally, mini-parade held for fans before Game One of the Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Pep rally, mini-parade held for fans before Game One of the Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay is in a hockey frenzy as the Lightning begin the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars.

Credit: ABC Action News
Stanley Cup Final helps bring some people back to work at Amalie Arena [Video]

Stanley Cup Final helps bring some people back to work at Amalie Arena

During this Bolts playoff run, bars and restaurants around Amalie Arena would normally be packed and the plaza filled for watch parties.

Credit: ABC Action News
Anthony Cirelli's OT goal sends Lightning to Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Anthony Cirelli's OT goal sends Lightning to Stanley Cup Final

The Lightning are now heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in franchise history.

Credit: ABC Action News