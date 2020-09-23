Uncle Ben's Rice Undergoes A Makeover And Gets A New name

Uncle Ben's rice products is getting a make over.

Mars will change the name from Uncle Ben's to Ben's Original.

According to CNN, the company is also dropping the long-used logo.

The transition from Uncle Ben's to Ben's Original comes amid a broader movement about racial equality.

Brands with origins rooted in racism or racial stereotypes have recently come under heightened criticism.

The companies that make Aunt Jemima, Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth's are also rebranding their products.