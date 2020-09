Mike Tyson tweets about being allowed to vote for first time Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published 4 minutes ago Mike Tyson tweets about being allowed to vote for first time Boxing legend Mike Tyson, who lives in Las Vegas, is finally going to be allowed to vote and he is encouraging others to do so. More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/boxer-and-convicted-felon-mike-tyson-tweets-about-being-allowed-to-vote-for-first-time 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE FIRST TIME IN THIS UPCOMINGELECTION..THE BOXING LEGEND TWEETEDYESTERDAY QUOTE "I NEVERTHOUGHT I COULD BECAUSE OF MYFELONY RECORD.I'M PROUD TO FINALLY VOTE." THE 54-YEAR-OLD INCLUDED ALINK TO REGISTER AND THEHASHTAG NATIONAL-VOTER-REGISTRATION-DAY.TYSON BECAME ELIGIBLE AGAINBECAUSE OF A NEVADA LAW PASSEDIN 20-19 ALLOWING FELONS TOVOTE ONCE THEIR PRISON SENTENCEIS COMPLETE.ANOTHER EXCUSE TO GET OUTSIDE!COMI





