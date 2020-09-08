Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:34s - Published 46 seconds ago

A New York judge on Wednesday said U.S. President Donald Trump's son Eric must testify under oath -- before the November presidential election -- in a probe into the Trump family's business practices.

At a hearing in Manhattan, the judge rejected as unpersuasive an argument that Eric Trump was too busy to sit for a deposition.

His lawyer had argued that as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, he was a "vital and integral part" of his father's re-election bid and traveling almost every day.

But the judge said the court is not "bound by the timelines of the national election" and ordered him to make himself available by October 7th to be interviewed under oath.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been conducting a civil probe into "potential fraud or illegality" concerning whether Donald Trump and the Trump Organization inflated and deflated the the value of assets to obtain loans and tax benefits.

It's not the only investigation looming over the President and his company.

A criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is seeking to obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns.

In court filings Vance has said he might have grounds to investigate Trump and the Trump Organization for tax fraud.

A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear Trump's appeal on Friday of an order letting Vance obtain his tax returns.