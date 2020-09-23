Protest After Officer Charged In Taylor Case

Global  
 

Dozens of people are protesting in Huntsville, joining thousands of others across the country letting their voices be heard after a grand jury indicted one officer in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

We begin tonight with breaking news at 6.

You're taking a live look at a protest in albertville.

Tonight -- dozens of people there joining thousands of others across the country - letting their voices be heard after a grand jury indicted one officer in the death of breonna taylor in louisville, kentucky.

You're taking a live look from louisville now.

Police are trying to get protesters to leave the area.

A curfew is scheduled to go into effect for the city at 9 p-m.

Former louisville police officer - brett hankison - is charged with three counts of "wanton endangerment."

Hankison was one of the officers who opened fire inside taylor's apartment in march - killing her.

The other two officers - myles cosgrove and jonathan mattingly - won't face any charges.

Kentucky's attorney general said because taylor's boyfirend fired at them first - officers were justified in their use of force.

"this justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in ms. breonna taylor's death.

The truth is now before us.

I'm dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman, we want to get straight to waay 31's will robinson smith.

He's live at the protest in albertville.

Will what's happening right now?




