Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Dozens of people are protesting in Huntsville, joining thousands of others across the country letting their voices be heard after a grand jury indicted one officer in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

Protest After Officer Charged In Taylor Case

You're taking a live look at a protest in albertville.

You're taking a live look from louisville now.

Police are trying to get protesters to leave the area.

A curfew is scheduled to go into effect for the city at 9 p-m.

Former louisville police officer - brett hankison - is charged with three counts of "wanton endangerment."

Hankison was one of the officers who opened fire inside taylor's apartment in march - killing her.

The other two officers - myles cosgrove and jonathan mattingly - won't face any charges.

Kentucky's attorney general said because taylor's boyfirend fired at them first - officers were justified in their use of force.

"this justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in ms. breonna taylor's death.

The truth is now before us.

