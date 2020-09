Sen. Ron Johnson requests report on Hunter Biden Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:45s - Published 7 minutes ago Sen. Ron Johnson requests report on Hunter Biden Sen. Ron Johnson is part of a committee that has requested a report on Hunter Biden's alleged work with Ukraine and how that created a conflict of interest for the Obama administration while his father was vice president. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend POMPEO SAYS HIS VISIT WASSTRICTLY DIPLOMATIC.