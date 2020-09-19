Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 minutes ago

Dave Neumann, owner of The Hearing Center, joins us to discuss how masks can affect those with hearing loss

How Covid-19 masks affect those with hearing loss

Those hard of hearin c1 our "live at five" hearing expert dave newman joins us from the hearing connection in how wearing masks affect those with hearing loss.

>> hey, jodie.

It's crazy.

It's been a while.

You worked with those who are heard of hearing.

How has this changed in light of pandemic?

For those who didn't think they had a hearing loss.

Those who lip reading, just the blockage can lower about 10 decibels, when i do this, you can tell the volume went down.

10 decibel hearing loss or 10 less than volume is a big deal.

It's like turning your television from 50 down to 25.

It's almost half of that's a big deal.

Then the other thing too is people with hearing loss, or they need to be able to read lips.

They need to be able to see the facial expressions because they need to see the pause.

Hearing works best six feet away from a person and when you lose the visual cues like that, it can reduce the ability to understand up to 30%.

You take the 10 decibels away from the body and visual cues they are lost.

What i'm doing to communicate better to be covid friendly and safe, i wear a mask but my mask has a little face shield where you can actually see my lips move.

And for sometimes, i even wear a mask, a full shield mask and goes right there.

I'm able to basically see my whole face and that brings a lot of visual.

How do you get some of those masks?

Because hearing loss doesn't just affect those with hearing loss.

If you can go to amazon.com, they're called communicator masks.

You have to order them online.

Mine are back ordered otherwise i would say come in and get some from me.

I just don't have them right now.

>> that's just great advice.

I know teachers are wearing the shield so that people can hear them and kids can hear them.

They can also read their lips.

So that part, that part of a mask is so great, if we can all have that and help the hard of hearing, it would be wonderful.

This flips on and will go over so in you have any questions?

About hearing, if you want to get tested, just come see me, 3924 sherman avenue and