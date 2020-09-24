KY governor requests 'facts' in Breonna Taylor case after no indictments
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asks for more information in the case surrounding Breonna Taylor's death.
Hundreds Gather In Downtown LA Following Grand Jury Decision In Shooting Death Of Breonna TaylorHundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon following the grand jury decision in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky..
Protests resume in Louisville following indictment announcement in Breonna Taylor caseProtests resumed in Louisville after a grand jury indicted one of the three police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Breonna Taylor: 'A lot of people are let-down'Demonstrators gather after the news that one police officer is being charged, but not over her death.