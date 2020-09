Protests Erupt After No Officers Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Breonna Taylor In Louisville Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:16s - Published 3 minutes ago Protests Erupt After No Officers Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Breonna Taylor In Louisville Darryl Forges reports on anger over grand jury indictment that charged only one of three officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting (9-23-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Rita Swartz RT @thedailybeast: Around nightfall, protesters in Louisville lit a piece of plywood on fire at the Hall of Justice while officers declared… 5 seconds ago The Daily Beast Around nightfall, protesters in Louisville lit a piece of plywood on fire at the Hall of Justice while officers dec… https://t.co/RX5G5iBzP3 23 minutes ago