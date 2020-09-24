Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - Protecting the Family

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - Protecting the Family Kubo and the Two Strings - Fighting for Family: After falling into a trap left by the remaining Sister (Rooney Mara), Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) give their lives fighting her off to save their son Kubo (Art Parkinson).

Plot synopsis: Young Kubo's (Art Parkinson) peaceful existence comes crashing down when he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past.

Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) to unlock a secret legacy.

Armed with a magical instrument, Kubo must battle the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes) and other gods and monsters to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father, the greatest samurai warrior the world has ever known.

Cast: Art Parkinson, Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Rooney Mara