California Governor Gavin Newsom looks to phase-out gas-powered cars

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:17s - Published 9 minutes ago

GOVERNOR NEWSOM TOOK A BOLDSTANCE ON CLIMATE CHANGETODAY.TWEETING THIS AS HE THENANNOUNCED HIS PLAN PHASE OUTGAS POWERED CARS IN THE STATE BY2035.GOVERNOR NEWSOM CITED THEENVIRONMENTALIMPACTS OF GAS POWERED CARS ONTHE STATE AS A CATALYST FOR THEBILL.THE GOVERNOR ALSO SAYSTRANSPORTATION IS RESPONSIBLEFOR MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OFGREENHOUSE GASES IN THESTATE.THE NEW BILL PROMISES TO HALTTHE SALE OF NEW GASPOWERED CARS BY 2035.NOW-- IF YOU DRIVE A GAS POWEREDCAR-- THIS DOESNMEAN YOU'LL HAVE TO GET RID OFIT.THE GOVERNOR OFFERED SOMECLARITY ON THE MATTER TODAY.""YOU CAN STILL KEEP YOURINTERNAL-COMBUSTION ENGINE CAR, YOU CANSTILL HAVE A MARKET FOR USEDCARS, YOU CANSTILL TRADE AND TRANSFER THOSECARS.

WE AREN'T TAKING ANYTHINGAWAY, WE ARE PROVIDING ANABUNDANCE OF NEW CHOICES AND NEWTECHNOLOGY."RIGHT NOW-- CALIFORNIA ALREADYHAS RULES MANDATINTHAT A CERTAIN PERCENTAGE OF NEWCAR SALES MUST BE ELECTRIC ORZERO-EMISSION CARS.AND TONIGHT -- MANY LOCALOFFICIALS SPEAKING OUTABOUT THE PLAN FROM GOVERNORNEWSOM.KERN COUNTY CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVEOFFICER RYANALSOP TWEETED HIS RESPONSETODAY.HE SAYS, "197 MILLION DOLLARS:PROPERTY TAX REVENUEGENERATED BY THE OIL AND GASINDUSTRY FOR KERN COUNTY,OUR INCORPORATED CITIES, OURSCHOOLDISTRICTS AND SPECIAL DISTRICTSIN FISCAL YEAR2018-19.

REVENUE THAT FUNDS LAWENFORCEMENT, FIRE PROTECTIONAMONG OTHER CRITICAL GENERALGOVERNMENT SERVICES."BAKERSFIELD SENATOR SHANNONGROVE ALSO WEIGHED IN.SHE TWEETED "IF CALIFORNIA ISALREADY HAVING TROUBLE KEEPINGTHE LIGHTS ON, WHAT IS GOING TOHAPPEN WHEN YOU ADDVEHICLES TO THE GRID THAT MAYNEED DOUBLE OR TRIPLE THAMOUNT OF ELECTRICITY USED BY AHOME IN A DAY?"AND STATE ASSEMBLYMAN VINCE FONGALSO WEIGHING INSAYING IN PART -- QUOTE"THE REALITY IS THAT THERE AREREAL COSTS AND JOB LOSS,PARTICULARLY IN THE CENTRALVALLEY, DUE TO GAVIN NEWSOM'SDECISIONS TODAY.THE RESPONSIBLE THING TO DORIGHT NOW IS TOENSURE WE HAVE SOUND ENERGYPOLICY THAT WILL PROVIDE ANAFFORDABLE, RELIABLE, ANDSUSTAINABLE PATH FORWARD FOREVER