One local nonprofit is already looking forward to the crucial fundraising season.

COVID-19 creating overwhelming need for holiday donations to Salvation Army

One local non profit is already looking forward to the crucial fundraising season action news now reporter jafet serrato is live at the chico salvation army & jafet& there is concern this year from representatives regarding donations?

Reps here tell me they are anticipating seeing a significant drop in donations due to the covid-19 pandemic.

To make up for that shortfall - the traditional red kettle fundraising efforts will start early and... with a twist.

In just a few weeks - october 15th... reps will be rolling out virtual kettles... the physical kettles come the month after.

The salvation army is predicting a 50 percent drop in funds nationwide.

The agency cites retail stores closing, fewer people shopping at brick and mortar outlets and a nationwide coin shortage - all attributed to the pandemic.

"we just kind of have to come with grips that we're coming up against donor fatigue in butte county because we have disaster upon disaster upon disaster and now businesses are impacted by covid.

The neat thing about kettles it's the spare change in the bottom of your purse.

It's the i'm going to i'm going to give up a cup of coffee this morning in order to put money in the kettle".

Last year the salvation army in northern california raised 2 million dollars through kettle donations.

The money is used to help those in need... including meals, shelter or emotional support.

Since the pandemic began... reps say they have provided more than