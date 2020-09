Grand opening planned for Laughlin grocery store Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published 2 days ago Grand opening planned for Laughlin grocery store The Market at Laughlin is having a grand opening ceremony on Saturday. The store is replacing Aldape’s Market, which closed earlier this year and left Laughlin without a full-fledged grocery store. More: https://www.ktnv.com/positivelylv/grand-opening-planned-for-laughlin-grocery-store 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE TOWN'S NEW ..AND ONLY..GROCERY STORE IS HAVING ITSGRAND OPENING ON SATURDAYMORNING."THE MARKET AT LAUGHLIN" IS ATTHE SAME LOCATION AS THEGROCERY STORE THAT CLOSED INAPRIL.IT IS OPENING THANKS TO A GRANTFROM CLARK COUNTY.THE NEXT CLOSET GROCERYSTORE...IS ABOUT 13 MILES AWAY INARIZONA.THE "MAMMO-VAN" WILL OFFER





