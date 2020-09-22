Fall Arrives As US COVID-19 Cases, Deaths On The Rise Again

With over 200,000 Americans having been killed by COVID-19 already, the United States is now transitioning into a new season with alarming trends.

Experts caution the country could be facing a complicated flu season, and that an overwhelming majority of Americans are still susceptible to COVID-19.

The preliminary results on the first round show that a majority of our nation -- more than 90% of the population -- remains susceptible.

Dr. Robert Redfield Director, U.S.