Fall Arrives As US COVID-19 Cases, Deaths On The Rise Again

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:40s
With over 200,000 Americans having been killed by COVID-19 already, the United States is now transitioning into a new season with alarming trends.

Experts caution the country could be facing a complicated flu season, and that an overwhelming majority of Americans are still susceptible to COVID-19.

The preliminary results on the first round show that a majority of our nation -- more than 90% of the population -- remains susceptible.

Dr. Robert Redfield Director, U.S.


India sees 84k fresh Covid cases, toll set to cross 90k

The death toll from Covid-19 infections in India was set to cross 90,000 even as fresh cases reported...
IndiaTimes - Published


