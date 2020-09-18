Global  
 

Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Stanley Cup Finals National Hockey League championship series

Lightning holds off late Dallas Stars rally in Game 2 win [Video]

Lightning holds off late Dallas Stars rally in Game 2 win

The Lightning avoided what could have been a disappointing collapse in Tampa Bay's 3-2 win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:54Published
Steven Stamkos Steven Stamkos Canadian ice hockey player

Tampa Bay Lightning get goal from Steven Stamkos as they beat Dallas Stars in Game 3

 The Tampa Bay Lightning got another big performance from their stars in their Game 3 win, including a goal from returning captain Steven Stamkos.
Dallas Stars Dallas Stars National Hockey League team in Dallas, Texas

Dallas Stars top Tampa Bay Lightning for 1-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final

 Dallas' Joel Hanley, Jamie Oleksiak and Joel Kiviranta scored in the first two periods and the Stars survived the Lightning's third-period surge.
Pep rally, mini-parade held for fans before Game One of the Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Pep rally, mini-parade held for fans before Game One of the Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay is in a hockey frenzy as the Lightning begin the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:14Published

Tampa Bay Lightning beat New York Islanders in Game 6 to advance to Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat the New York Islanders in six games, will face the Dallas Stars in...
Khudobin's play in goal lifts Stars to Game 1 win

Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin had 22 third-period saves to help Dallas beat the Tampa Bay Lightning...
Good, bad, strange of NHL Stanley Cup Final matchup between Lightning and Stars

The Stanley Cup Final will start Saturday and feature the Lightning and the Stars, two teams that...
